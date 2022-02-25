Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase Johnson & Johnson (USA) vaccine against coronavirus infection, Gulbara Ishenapysova, the director of the Republican Immunoprophylaxis Center of the country’s Health Ministry said during a press conference at Kabar News Agency, Trend reports.

She added that delivery of 100 thousand 800 doses of Moderna vaccine within the COVAX mechanism is expected this year.

Following vaccines have already arrived in Kyrgyzstan:

- Sinopharm – 4 million 448 thousand 800 doses, 2 million 350 thousand of them were purchased at the expense of the republican budget, 1 million 800 thousand – as a humanitarian aid from China, and 298 thousand 800 doses - as part of the COVAX mechanism;

- Sputnik V – 120 thousand, 10 thousand of these is humanitarian aid;

- AstraZeneca – 549 thousand 760 doses, 95 thousand of these is humanitarian assistance. (Poland – 55 thousand, Azerbaijan – 40 thousand), 454 thousand doses under the COVAX mechanism;

- QazVac – 25 thousand doses as a humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan;

- Pfizer – 458 thousand 640 doses under the COVAX mechanism (US donation);

- Sputnik Light – 200 thousand doses, humanitarian aid from Russia;

- Sinovac - 150 thousand doses as a humanitarian assistance from Turkey;

- Moderna – 216 thousand doses as part of the COVAX mechanism (donation from France).