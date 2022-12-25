Kyrgyz and Japan FMs sign Cooperation Program for 2023-2025

In Tokyo, as part of participation in the 9th Ministerial Council of Foreign Ministers of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Yoshimasa Hayashi, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the further strengthening of political dialogue through the organization of a mutual exchange of visits at the highest and high levels. A thorough exchange of views took place on the development of interaction between bilateral cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, in the field of health and medicine, education, environment and tourism.

Kulubaev noted the interest of the Kyrgyz side in strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. He especially emphasized the existing prospects for increasing the export of environmentally friendly domestic products.

Hayashi, in turn, expressed readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. He noted that the Central Asian region is one of the important directions of Japan's foreign policy. In this regard, Japan plans to continue to provide ongoing support to Kyrgyzstan in the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Kulubaev invited to visit Kyrgyzstan on an official visit in the near future.

Following the meeting, the heads of the foreign ministries signed the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Japan for 2023-2025.