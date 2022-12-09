Tajikistan, France willing to further strengthen partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on December 8, in Paris, Trend reports via Tajik Media.

During the meeting, Muhriddin and Colonna discussed the current state and prospects for mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and France. The both parties stressed their readiness to further strengthen and enrich relations between the two countries.

"Furthermore, Muhriddin and Colonna discussed issues that were discussed during a telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries in November this year, and raised other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, in particular the situation in Afghanistan and the strengthening of borders," the message said.

Meanwhile, the parties expressed satisfaction with the fruitful results of the official visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to France in October 2021 and the high-level dialogue that took place.