Lithuania, Tajikistan explore prospects for transport sector cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 15. Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim and Lithuanian Ambassador to Tajikistan (residing in Kazakhstan) Egidijus Navikas deliberated on the prospects of collaboration in the transport sector, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Transport, the parties discussed the existing level of Tajik-Lithuanian cooperation and possible areas for expansion, particularly in transit and transportation.



Lithuania is one of Tajikistan's main trading and commercial partners in Europe. From January to November 2023, bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Lithuania was $18.759 million, with $88,300 in exports and $18.671 million in imports.



The bilateral legal framework for cooperation is currently being developed and consists of five documents. The diplomatic ties between Tajikistan and Lithuania were established on August 13, 1992.