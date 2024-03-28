Number of Tajikistan's tourists visiting Azerbaijan on rise

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 28. A total of 427 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in February 2024, Trend reports.

Data from the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure increased by 2.4 times compared to the same month in 2023 (177 tourists).

In total, Azerbaijan was visited by 810 tourists from Tajikistan from January through February 2024, which is 2.3 times more than in the same period in 2023 (342 tourists).

Around 10,744 tourists from Central Asian countries visited Azerbaijan in February 2024, which is 95.31 percent higher than the figure for the same period in 2023 (5,501). Among the countries in the region, Tajikistan had the lowest number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, 5,010 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is an 83.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (2,736 tourists).