Turkmenistan and Austria to hold business negotiations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan is preparing to hold the Turkmen-Austrian business forum in Vienna, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper wrote June 29.

The main purpose of the event is to discuss joint projects, study the possibilities of exporting domestic products to the European market, create innovative production in the free economic zones of Turkmenistan, and establish contacts in the field of communications, logistics and tourism.

Previous talks were held in Ashgabat in December 2017. The delegation of the European country included representatives of a number of state institutions and more than 20 companies specializing in trade, health, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, machinery manufacturing, engineering technology, construction, tourism and others. Austria is interested in purchasing local textiles.

This industry is developing in Turkmenistan on the basis of the growth of domestic processing of the grown cotton. In addition, Austria is studying projects in the field of processing of agricultural products and production of food. The possibility of participation in projects on construction of livestock complexes in Turkmenistan, and supply of equipment for the production of meat and dairy products is being considered.

Construction, health care and tourism are also mentioned among the priorities. Such companies as WOMA GmbH, Schoeller Bleckmann AG, Unger Stahlbau GmbH, Schrack Secret AG, Oswelt GmbH, AME Interhational, Landhof, Schlafhorst, Truetzschler, Uster, and Strabag SE show interest in the Turkmen market.

Turkmenistan is also one of the promising partners for Austria in the field of energy security and the opportunity to diversify the sources of supply of raw materials. The project of construction of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the coast of Azerbaijan can be mentioned as one of the possible options for entering this market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news