Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss joint projects related to SDGs

Turkmenistan and the UNDP have discussed implementation of joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The topic was discussed during an online meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP, and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on June 11, 2020.



The parties considered issues of further cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNDP and exchanged views on development of the UNDP Country program for Turkmenistan for the period from 2021 through 2025.

Thus, the results of joint cooperation between sides in the field of health and environmental protection were highlighted.



Turkmenistan’s long-term and effective cooperation with United Nations (UN) and its specialized agencies was highly appreciated during the discussion. The success of UN’s Development Programme country office in Turkmenistan was noted.



In addition, the parties considered measures to overcome the pandemic situation in the world. Therefore initiative of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to involve political and diplomatic mechanisms in the fight against coronavirus was noted.



Regarding the COVID-19 related developments, Turkmenistan and UN’s jointly developed plan to ensure readiness and response to acute infectious diseases. The parties also mentioned the importance of collaboration to minimize the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, including the development of an appropriate Plan in collaboration with UNDP.



