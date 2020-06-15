Turkmenistan, Russia to lift restrictions on flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Russia will lift restrictions on a number of flights, Trend reports with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia.

The readiness of the Russian side to lift the restriction was confirmed in a letter Director of the Department of the State Policy in Civil Aviation of Russia Svetlana Petrova to Head of the Turkmenhovaellary Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan Duran Saburov in a response to Turkmenistan's proposal.

"The parties agreed to remove all restrictions on the number of destinations and departures on the territory of Russia and Turkmenistan, on the number of designated carriers and on the number of flight frequencies performed on contractual lines between points on the territory of Russia and Turkmenistan," the agency said.

The Russian side expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of air transport.

Currently, there are no air services between Russia and Turkmenistan due to the temporary closure of international flights caused by COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva