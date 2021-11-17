Turkmen president signs order on construction of mineral fertilizer production complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed an order on an internal loan agreement between Turkmenhimiya State Concern and the country’s State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs for the construction of a complex for the production of combined mineral fertilizers on the basis of the Turkmenabat chemical plant named after S.A.Niyazov, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

"The establishment of new modern enterprises operating on the basis of advanced technologies will contribute to the modernization of the infrastructure, full meeting of the demand of domestic consumers for high-quality chemical products and will also provide an opportunity for further increasing the country's export potential," President Berdimuhamedov said.