Turkmen-German cooperation thrives in regional projects for Central Asia - ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The governments of Turkmenistan and Germany cooperate within the framework of regional projects for Central Asia, a source in the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany told Trend.

According to the source, cooperation between the two countries in the field of ecology takes place within the framework of such regional projects as Sustainable and Climate-Sensitive Land Use in Central Asia, Improvement of Climate Risk Management in Central Asia (improvement of transboundary cooperation for better management of risks regarding, for instance, inundations and land slides), and Climate-Sensitive Water Resources Management in Central Asia (strengthening regional cooperation regarding the sustainable use of Central Asia´s shared water resources).

The Ministry noted that the cooperation takes place within the framework of the project Strengthening of Quality Infrastructure in Central Asia, which is working to strengthen the cooperation of metrology institutes to make sure national and international product norms can be controlled reliably.

Turkmenistan is also involved in regional cooperation projects such as Trade Facilitation in Central Asia, where work is being carried out to strengthen the harmonization of border control, promote risk management systems, and digitalize to accelerate border control in the import and export of goods, as well as in a project to promote law reforms in Central Asia (especially administrative law), the source noted.

Meanwhile, Germany actively supports initiatives to strengthen economic ties with the Central Asian states through financing projects on infrastructure modernization, trade, investment, energy, transport, and ecology.

The total amount of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Germany for the whole of 2023 amounted to 203.16 million euros, which is 15.8 percent less than in 2022, which amounted to 241.32 million euros.