Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks

Regulatory capital of the banks of Uzbekistan increased by 15.8 percent from January through November 2021 (66.5 trillion soums or $6.1 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Central Bank.

This indicator amounted to 57.4 trillion soums ($5.3 billion) for the same period last year.

During this period, the capital of the first tier accounted for 55.4 trillion soums ($5.1 billion), which is increased by 15.9 percent, in comparison to the figure for the corresponding period in 2020 (47.8 trillion soums, or $4.4 billion).

The capital of the second tier from January through November 2021 increased by 15.5 percent and reached 11.1 trillion soums ($1 billion). In the same period last year, this indicator amounted to 9.6 trillion soums ($890.7 million).

At the same time, the capital of first-tier accounted for 83.3 percent of the total regulatory capital, and second-tier accounted for 16.7 percent.

