Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metro suspends operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The operation of the Tashkent metro in Uzbekistan was suspended due to the large-scale power outage that occurred in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

Currently, the power outages are observed in Tashkent, near Tashkent, Gulistan, Karshi, Samarkand, Bukhara, Kokand, and Namangan regions of Uzbekistan.

At present, specialists are working on troubleshooting.

Yesterday, a number of facilities located in the Mirzo-Ulugbek district of Tashkent (Uzbekistan) temporarily lost power supply.

This happened due to damage to the underground cable supplying the 35 kV Gornaya substation (Tashkent region, Uzbekistan).

