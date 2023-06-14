China, Uzbekistan got great potential to co-op in renewables, analysts say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. China and Uzbekistan have great potential for expanding cooperation in the field of alternative energy, Center for Economic Research and Reforms of Uzbekistan (CERR) told Trend.

Given China's technological leadership in solar, wind, and hydro energy, as well as the existing financial instruments to support projects, scientific and practical cooperation between the two countries in the renewable energy sector can be significantly increased, the CERR specialists said.

"Attracting Chinese companies such as JinkoSolar Holding Company, JA Solar Technology Company, Trina Solar Company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Company, and Suntech to develop Uzbekistan's energy sector through joint ventures will enable the establishment of solar panel production, while with Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Uzbekistan could cooperate on wind turbines production," the Center said.

Furthermore, cooperation with Shanghai Electric Group Company in the development and implementation of projects in the construction of ultra-low-emission thermal power plants can also address waste management issues, the experts of the Center noted.

"China is one of Uzbekistan's largest trading, economic, and investment partners. China represents a huge market for products, which can open up promising opportunities for Uzbekistan to increase exports and diversify production," the analysts added.