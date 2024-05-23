Uzbekistan reveals its gas trade turnover volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas reached $515.1 million from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure indicates an increase of 137.3 percent compared to the same period last year ($217 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports amounted to $52.3 million from January through April 2024, which is 55.6 percent less than the same period last year ($117.9 million in January–April 2023).

The imports of natural and artificial gas totaled $462.8 million during this period. This indicator has increased by 202.2 percent year-on-year ($153.1 million in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas amounted to $405.6 million from January through March 2024. This figure has increased by 124.9 percent year-on-year ($180.3 million in January–March 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports amounted to $45.4 million from January through March 2024, while imports totaled $360.2 million.