Iran launches employment data system

19 August 2019 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug.19

Iran has started to register data on country's workforce and employment status in a cohesive system, said the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs.

"The system will register data relating to jobs and labor market covering employed or unemployed people of the age between 15 to 64 years old," said Essa Mansouri, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The statistics in Labor Ministry show that 471,000 new jobs were created last Iranian year [started March 21, 2018]; however, 180,000 newly created jobs are not covered by insurance," he noted.

The official emphasized that in current situation, country's industrial sector is not creating jobs.

"Last Iranian year, the industrial sector downsized by 39,000 jobs; thus, the employment policies should focus on other economic sectors," he added.

"Out of 471,000 new jobs, more than 143,000 work places were created in rural areas, so the share new jobs in villages increased by in the past 10 years," he said.

In his words, the labor market policies and employment stability are two priorities of the ministry in current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019). "The insurance incentive for employers would be implemented to help the employment," he added.

"The country's employment has dropped by 400,000 jobs in last Iranian year, and this was was more than our forecast," he said

