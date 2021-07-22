Iran to import 3.1m doses of COVID19 vaccines

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific department Reza Zabib said Iran will import another 3.1 million doses of COVID19 vaccines in the next few days, Trend reports citing İRNA.

He wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that "Following the efforts of colleagues and the help of the Ministry of Health and the Central Bank, three shipments of vaccines will be imported."

The official said "Today, also on Sunday, a total of about 2.2 million doses will be imported from China (a total of 85.1 million doses from China).

He explained that "Tomorrow, Friday, one million doses of Astrazenka will be imported from Japan as well as the remaining 9.1 million doses of this shipment."