Iran expands energy sector with North Pars gas field development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is set to begin the development of the North Pars gas field soon, Managing Director of Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone Organization (PSEEZ), Sekhavat Asadi, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to the media, Asadi noted that the NIOC also plans to develop the Golshan, Ferdowsi, and Farzad gas fields.

To note, Iran's North Pars gas field is located 120 km southeast of the Bushehr port in the Bushehr Province. The field contains a total of 1.66 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 1.34 billion cubic meters can be extracted.

Asadi also mentioned that within the PSEEZ, 27 petrochemical plants are under construction, with an investment of $34 billion. Once operational, these facilities will double the country’s petrochemical production.

He further added that during the previous Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024), products worth $12.3 billion were exported from the PSEEZ.

"Currently, 700,000 barrels of gas condensate are produced daily in the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone. Of this, 450,000 barrels are sent to the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company, which produces approximately 40-45 percent of the country's gasoline," he added.

Iran has disclosed a daily output of natural gas amounting to 1.1 billion cubic meters.

To note, Iran's non-oil exports abroad amounted to 127 million tons worth nearly $47.8 billion during ten months of the current Iranian year, up 18 percent in value and 12 percent in weight compared to the same period last year.