Iran calls for emergency meeting of UN Security Council (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Iran's permanent mission to the UN wants the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Israel's attack on Iran, a letter addressed by the mission, Trend reports.

The letter noted that the Security Council should immediately hold a meeting and take a firm position condemning Israel's attack.

The letter also said that Israel has illegally carried out airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, military and non-military facilities, which is a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law and threatens international and regional peace.

"One of the Israeli airstrikes was carried out on the Natanz nuclear facility under the supervision of the IAEA. Attacks on such centers, in addition to endangering the lives of civilians, have led to radiation and a very dangerous incident in the region. Deliberate attacks on nuclear facilities are a clear violation of the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Materials," added the letter.

