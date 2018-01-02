Schools closed in southwestern Iran due to security concerns

2 January 2018 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Officials in the southwestern city of Izeh have decided to temporarily close schools on Tuesday due to concerns over growing unrests, media reports suggested.

It was earlier reported that at least two individuals were killed during the protests in the city of Izeh in Khuzestan Province on Sunday.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Has ever chaos brought about justice? How about Iran?
Commentary 13:32
Police detain 450 protesters in Tehran amid growing unrest in Iran
Politics 11:12
President Rouhani: Iran's economy ahead of global average
Society 1 January 18:34
Iran protests death toll reaches 10 (Updated)
Politics 1 January 14:28
Iranian security official denies curfew report in Tehran
Politics 30 December 2017 17:48
Iranian VP accuses opponents of planning anti-Rouhani protests
Politics 29 December 2017 16:14
Nearly 2,000 Siemens employees protest against job cuts
Other News 17 November 2017 22:16
Armenian students storm streets to protest changes to conscription laws
Armenia 15 November 2017 13:46
Venezuelan protesting violinist arrested, beaten
Other News 29 July 2017 07:40
Cairo police clash with Nile island residents, at least one dead, 56 injured
Arab World 17 July 2017 00:21
Two more youths killed during protests in northwest Venezuela
Other News 1 July 2017 06:30
Brazil's Temer deploys army as protesters start fire in ministry
Other News 25 May 2017 05:11
Venezuelan opposition marches against Maduro; student killed
Other News 19 April 2017 23:52
Protest held before Belarusian embassy in Armenia
Armenia 8 February 2017 18:38
Around 3,000 Protest Against Trump's Policies Outside His Florida Estate
Other News 5 February 2017 10:29
Thousands protest Trump travel bans at White House
Other News 30 January 2017 01:15
Thousands protest South Korean president as older conservatives grumble
Other News 20 November 2016 01:03
Thousands take to streets of US cities to protest Trump victory
Other News 10 November 2016 07:55