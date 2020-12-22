Iranian president discusses role of government in protecting people's rights

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.22

The Iranian government has worked to remove resolutions and protect people's rights and, said the Iranian President.

"The government efforts in recent years led to annul of six resolutions against Iran and all sanctions were lifted in 2015 that was an important achievement," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The nuclear agreement (JCPOA) had guaranteed people's nuclear rights and other rights. The government did not ignore people's rights when it explored from its joint oil field and we are currently producing oil from there as much as the neighboring countries," he added.

He went on to say that the government has tried to create a balance in training, health, and people's necessary needs. Furthermore, during recent months the government has provided free power, gas, and water to the low-income class and 30 percent of the people do not pay for utilities.

"We have tried to help women, youth, religious and ethnic minorities to use their rights in the society. The government has worked to provide gas, water, electricity, health, education, and roads to villages, and for example 32,000 villages are now having access to gas, and every week 35 villages would have access to clean water," Rouhani noted.

"There have been lots of work done to create an electronic government and providing people with access to online information," he added.

According to Rouhani people have been well informed about the country's spending and this transparent relationship will continue in the future.