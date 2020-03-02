Iran approves parliamentary election results in 50 constituencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov -Trend:

Iran's Guardian Council of the Constitution has approved the parliamentary election results in 50 constituencies, representative of the Guardian Council Abbasali Kadkhudai tweeted, Trend reports.

He noted that previously, the results of 34 constituencies were approved and in total, the results of 84 constituencies were approved.

The 11th parliamentary elections were held in Iran on Feb. 21, 2020. Around 24.5 million out of 57.9 million Iranians, who were eligible to vote, cast ballots in the elections.