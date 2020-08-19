Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 2,444 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 153 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,868 people is critical.

The official said that Iran's Tehran, Mazandaran, Qom, East Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Semnan, Markazi, Yazd, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces are considered 'red' zones.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 350,200 people have been infected, and 20,125 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 302,500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.