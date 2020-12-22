Human trial phase of Iran's COVID-19 vaccine begins within days

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 22

Trend:



Iran's coronavirus vaccine will soon enter the human trials phase, said the head of health technology development office in the Ministry of Health Hossein Vatanpour, Trend reports via IRNA.



"This phase will most likely begin in the next few days,” Vatanpour said.



“The Iran Food and Drug Administration has approved the animal testing phase of the coronavirus vaccine and its ethics code has been issued,” he said.



“The clinical trial (human phase) is divided into three stages, which we hope by the end of next spring, these steps will be successfully carried out,” he said.



“The Iranian Coronavirus vaccine will be available to the people by the end of spring (end on June 2021),” said Vatanpour.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.