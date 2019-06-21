Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights comments on Tbilisi events

21 June 2019 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović has spoken on yesterday's events in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

“I have been following with deep concern the violent confrontation between the Georgian police and demonstrators in Tbilisi last night in connection with the conduct of the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy held in the Georgian Parliament," she said.

"I regret that dozens of demonstrators, journalists and police officers have sustained injuries, in some cases very severe. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," said Mijatović.

"I call on all sides to exercise restraint and to resolve any controversies through peaceful dialogue. I also urge the Georgian authorities to carry out prompt and effective investigations into the events in order to ensure accountability for violence and to give clear instructions to the police to guarantee that operations to maintain public order are carried out with due respect of human rights,” she said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Member of parliamentary majority of Georgia willing to refuse the mandate
South Caucasus 16:51
Georgian parliament chairman resigns
South Caucasus 16:02
Number of victims in Georgia clarified
South Caucasus 15:10
IMF approves another money tranche for Georgia
Economy 14:24
Georgian delegation leaves BSEC meeting in Baku due to unexpected events in the country
Politics 13:03
Georgian Opposition to resume protests in Tbilisi tonight
South Caucasus 12:57
Latest
Trump says he halted U.S. strike on Iran over possible casualties
Other News 17:53
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of transformer
Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, UNEC to co-op in educational, scientific fields (PHOTO)
Business 17:45
Kazakh oil refining plant to increase benzol export to Russia
Oil&Gas 17:42
Uzbekistan, China set up JV
ICT 17:34
International airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
Other News 17:29
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Income of Azerbaijani population increases
Economy 17:14
Azerbaijani military products to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Moscow
Politics 17:13