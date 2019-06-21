Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights comments on Tbilisi events

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović has spoken on yesterday's events in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

“I have been following with deep concern the violent confrontation between the Georgian police and demonstrators in Tbilisi last night in connection with the conduct of the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy held in the Georgian Parliament," she said.

"I regret that dozens of demonstrators, journalists and police officers have sustained injuries, in some cases very severe. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," said Mijatović.

"I call on all sides to exercise restraint and to resolve any controversies through peaceful dialogue. I also urge the Georgian authorities to carry out prompt and effective investigations into the events in order to ensure accountability for violence and to give clear instructions to the police to guarantee that operations to maintain public order are carried out with due respect of human rights,” she said.

