PM: Georgia needs to keep up certain restrictions due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The two-month state of emergency as well as curfew will end in Georgia at 00:00 on May 23, lifting movement and other coronavirus-related restrictions in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"The restriction which banned more than three people in a car will only be maintained for taxis. Restrictions for public and municipal transport, at the border and for certain economic activities, will remain in force,” Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia says.

Meanwhile, Georgia continues to have a low infection rate, reporting just two new cases of the coronavirus on May 22.

To date, 216 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. The country has had 723 cases of the coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

The government says despite a very effective and stunning fight against the coronavirus the virus is still present in the country and the government should have tools to keep the situation under control.

