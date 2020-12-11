Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,146 new cases, 2,129 recoveries, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 18,854 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country; 11,089 of the 18,854 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,805 were PCR tests.

The new 4,146 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,708 cases, Adjara - 313 cases, Imereti - 636 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 281 cases, Shida Kartli - 268 cases, Guria - 82 cases, ,Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 397 cases, Kakheti - 252 cases,, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 116 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 69 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 24 cases.

Georgia has had 183,099 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 150,461 of the 183,099 individuals have recovered, while 1,694 others have died.

Some 30,918 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935