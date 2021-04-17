Georgia reports 1,219 new coronavirus cases for April 17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17
Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
Georgia has reported a total of 1,219 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 12,292 PCR tests and 21,754 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Out of the 1,219 new cases 676 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.
Other cases were reported in:
- Adjara - 126
- Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 123
- Imereti - 61
- Shida Kartli - 55
- Kvemo Kartli - 51
- Guria - 46
- Kakheti - 39
- Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 29
- Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9
- Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4
Meanwhile, 301 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Georgia and nine patients have died.
As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 294,540 cases of COVID-19 since last February, including 280,132 recoveries and 3, 925 deaths. The number of active coronavirus cases now stands at 10,457.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert
Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan attain degree of strategic alliance - Federation Council Chair of Russian Federal Assembly
Relations within CIS IA to make comprehensive partnership ties more profound among member states - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO)
Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey