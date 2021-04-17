Georgia reports 1,219 new coronavirus cases for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has reported a total of 1,219 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 12,292 PCR tests and 21,754 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 1,219 new cases 676 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Adjara - 126

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 123

Imereti - 61

Shida Kartli - 55

Kvemo Kartli - 51

Guria - 46

Kakheti - 39

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 29

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4

Meanwhile, 301 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Georgia and nine patients have died.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 294,540 cases of COVID-19 since last February, including 280,132 recoveries and 3, 925 deaths. The number of active coronavirus cases now stands at 10,457.

