Wearing of facemasks outdoors becomes mandatory in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Wearing of facemasks outdoors has become mandatory in Georgia starting August 17, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, now individuals will have to wear facemasks both indoors and outdoors.

Georgia lifted the regulation of wearing facemasks outdoors in June 2021.

However, wearing facemasks outdoors where at least five people have gathered became mandatory again starting early August because the coronavirus cases began to surge in Georgia starting July 2021.

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze stated that along with three-week coronavirus restrictions which came into force starting August 14, the new regulation on the wearing facemasks will curb the spread of the virus.

Georgia has reported 6,208 new cases of coronavirus, 3,539 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours.

