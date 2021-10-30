49.09% of voters took part in today's elections in Georgia - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The voting process is over, 1,025,406 voters took part in the elections in Georgia, which is 49.09% of the total number of voters. 478 642 voters (47.7%) took part in voting in the capital during the day, spokeswoman for the CEC of Georgia Natia Ioseliani said at a briefing at the Central Election Commission, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

CEC says that anti-coronavirus rules have been fully complied.

"The electoral administration asks all parties to the election to assist the electoral administration in carrying out its activities in a calm and working environment so that the will of each voter is accurately reflected and the counting process goes smoothly," told the CEC.