Georgia not only a beneficiary but “important contributor” to EU - Economy Minister

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Tuesday said the recently signed Black Sea Submarine Cable project would help Georgia become an “important contributor” of the European Union in economy and energy sectors, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgia will turn into the “most important partner country” for the bloc in energy security with the recently signed project, the Ministry of Economy cited Davitashvili as saying.

"When we talk about European integration, it is clear that if we do not make a certain contribution to the development of the European family, if we do not add something to it, our partners' motivation, interest and enthusiasm for integration will not be high”, the Minister pointed out.

“Therefore, during negotiations with our European partners, we have always raised the issue in this way - Georgia can play an important role in the development of Europe [and] is not only a beneficiary country, but [...] an important contributor, including in the economic direction", he added.

Davitashvili also said the Black Sea energy transmission cable initiative would be a "special project for us, which will increase the importance of Georgia for the European Union".

The project involves the construction of a high-voltage underwater transmission grid to connect the power transmission lines and systems of Georgia, Romania, Azerbaijan and Hungary and allow the export of green energy to Europe.

Georgia’s direct connection to the "most interesting, free and open electricity market" of the European Union will enable the country to trade "as freely as all other EU countries", Davitashvili said, adding Georgia’s role in the project meant "we are members of the EU in this direction".