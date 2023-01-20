Turkey, Russia, China Georgia’s top trading partners in 2022

Türkiye ($2.80 billion), Russia ($2.48 billion) and China ($1.86 billion) were the top trading partners of Georgia in its total external trade turnover in 2022, preliminary data from the National Statistics office of Georgia show, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Georgia's top partners by exports in 2022 were China ($736.8 million), Azerbaijan ($672.6 million) and Russia ($651.6 million), while the top markets by imports were Turkey ($2.37 billion), Russia ($1.83 billion) and China ($1.12 million).

The top export items were the following:

Copper ores and concentrates - $1.02 billion (18.3% of total exports)

Motor cars - $903.8 million (16.2%)

Ferro-alloys - $459.8 million (8.2%)

The three top import commodities include:

Motor cars - $1.61 billion (12% of total imports)

Petroleum and petroleum oils - $1.33 billion (9.9%)

Copper ores and concentrates - $775.3 million (5.8%)

Overall, Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $19.04 billion in 2022, posting a 32.8 percent increase year-on-year.

The value of exports rose by 31.8 percent and equalled $5.59 billion, while imports also grew by 33.2 percent, amounting to $13.45 billion in 2022.