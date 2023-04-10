Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Georgia Materials 10 April 2023 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
North Macedonian FM to hold high-level meetings in Georgia visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will meet Georgian officials, including his counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, during an official visit to the country between Monday and Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Osmani will also meet Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, President Salome Zourabichvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

A discussion with the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality Thea Akhvlediani is also scheduled for the visiting FM, the Georgian foreign office said.

