Italian president arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Matarella arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 17.

A guard of honor was lined up for the guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella were met at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

