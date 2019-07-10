Arab Parliament urges Sudanese armed groups to join political process

The Arab Parliament (AP) on Wednesday urged Sudanese armed movements to join the political process and hand down weapons, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meshaal Al-Salami, spokeperson of the Arab Parliament, called for a dialogue to settle the current crisis in Sudan, according to a statement of the AP's office in Cairo.

"Sudan suffers big challenges and difficulties, including economic sanctions," he said, adding that the AP is working with the Sudanese parties to lift these sanctions.

Al-Salami noted tha he will send messages to Washington, asking for lifting Sudan from the terrorism list.

Sudan is currently run by the Transitional Military Council after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news