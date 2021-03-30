113 vessels expected to transit Suez Canal by early Tuesday morning, authorities say

113 ships should pass through the Suez Canal in both directions by 8:00 on Tuesday, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie said at a press conference on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He told reporters that the agency is working on accelerating the movement of convoys through the canal, with 113 vessels expected to transit it by early Tuesday morning and 422 ships waiting in line.

422 ships have been stranded in the Suez Canal over the incident with the Ever Given container vessel, Osama Rabie said. According to him, everybody was confident in authorities’ ability to overcome the crisis, thus "no ships stranded in the Suez Canal have changed their courses to other routes."