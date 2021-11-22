UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec. 10-12
Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Liverpool from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, it said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.
Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of ASEAN countries at a G7 foreign ministers' summit and this reflected "the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Each medal is new experience: FIG World Championships silver medalist, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in individual trampoline jumping of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
British gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in double mini-trampoline, tumbling of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast
Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting sports events - Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku