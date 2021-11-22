UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers on Dec. 10-12

Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Liverpool from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, it said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of ASEAN countries at a G7 foreign ministers' summit and this reflected "the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".