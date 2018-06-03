Over 350 Syrian refugees return to their homes in past day - reconciliation center

3 June 2018 04:32 (UTC+04:00)

More than 350 Syrians have returned to their homes in the Homs province and Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, in the past 24 hours, said Major General Alexei Tsygankov, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, TASS reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 226 people have come back to their homes in the Homs province and 132 more in Eastern Ghouta," he said on Saturday.

As many as 379 people came out with personal belongings via the humanitarian corridor connecting Tell-Sultan and Abu Duhur.

In the town of Douma, field engineers searched 18 buildings and destroyed four mortars, eight shells and 31 improvised explosive devices over the past 24 hours.

According to Tsygankov, the center’s officers have been monitoring the process of infrastructure reconstruction in the town of Jisreyn. Retail trade of daily necessities was resumed in the town; power supplies to the customers were restored. Two schools and the water filtration plant are being refurbished.

Russian military doctors provided medical services to 131 Syrians, including 72 children.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
Israel 1 June 17:53
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syrian peace settlement
Russia 1 June 09:48
Turkey’s president meets with Russian president's special envoy on Syria
Turkey 31 May 19:24
US "openly supports" terrorists in Syria: Turkish FM
Turkey 31 May 09:42
Over 320 Syrian refugees return to their homes in past day
Arab World 31 May 06:15
US, Russia, Jordan to hold meeting in Amman on de-escalation zones in Syria
US 30 May 12:22
US, Turkey agree on Syria’s Manbij issue
Turkey 30 May 12:07
French police clear out Paris migrants camp
Europe 30 May 09:49
EU extended sanctions against Syria for one year
Arab World 29 May 06:26
Lavrov: Only Syrian army should be on country's southern border
Russia 28 May 14:34
More than $13 bln needed to restore hospital in Syria’s Douma
Arab World 28 May 12:54
Russian servicemen killed in Syria after shelling carried out by militants
Russia 27 May 13:12
Over 300 Syrians return to their homes in past day - Russian reconciliation center
Arab World 26 May 05:00
Russian Defense Ministry: UN experts plan to visit Syria’s Douma in near future
Russia 23 May 16:32
France expects Russia to clarify its stance on foreign forces’ pullout from Syria
Europe 23 May 12:21
Lavrov discusses the Astana Syrian peace process with Turkey’s top diplomat
Russia 22 May 13:42