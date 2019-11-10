Saudi Aramco confirms to sell 0.5% to retail investors, lockup period for government

10 November 2019 03:55 (UTC+04:00)

State-owned Saudi Aramco will sell 0.5% of its shares to individual shareholders and the government will have a lockup period of at least six months on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday.

The over 600-page prospectus did not include details of how much of the company would be floated or any commitments from anchor investors.

Aramco fired the starting gun on the initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3 after a series of false starts. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to raise billions of dollars to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries.v

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approves IPO of oil giant Aramco
Business 3 November 11:13
Middle East "takes no prisoners"
Commentary 8 November 2017 15:39
Latest
Astronomers observe Galactic winds for first time
US 04:34
Trump to host NATO chief at White House next week
US 03:17
Europe's Green ministers call for cooperative approach to Africa
Europe 02:45
Morocco's king pardons 300 prisoners
Arab World 02:14
Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
Arab World 01:28
Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria, trade in phone call
Turkey 00:43
Yemenis mark Prophet Muhammad's birthday despite security tensions
Arab World 9 November 23:58
At least six wounded in southern France as police deploy tear gas against yellow vests
Europe 9 November 23:22
Germans re-enact fall of Berlin Wall with car parade
Europe 9 November 22:42