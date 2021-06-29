Rocket fire targets U.S. base in eastern Syria after U.S. missile strike
Rocket fire targeted a U.S. military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Monday evening, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The targeted base is located in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, SANA said, without providing further details.
Meanwhile, the pro-rebel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack caused damage and burned cars in the base, without any mention of casualties.
The Britain-based watchdog noted that pro-Iran fighters were behind the rocket fire.
