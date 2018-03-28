Sri Lanka will ‘redouble’ its efforts on China, India free trade deals

28 March 2018 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Sri Lanka will “redouble” efforts to strike a free trade deal with China and conclude and expanded trade pact with India as part of the island nation’s strategy of becoming an Indian Ocean hub for investors and multinationals, the country’s top diplomat says, Bloomberg reported.

Colombo inked a comprehensive free trade deal with Singapore in January and now has the bandwidth to finalize deals with Sri Lanka’s two largest trading partners “as quickly as possible,” said foreign secretary Prasad Kariyawasam in an interview.

“Since we have now done the trade deal with Singapore, we can redouble our efforts to finalize an expanded trade deal with India and China,” said Kariyawasam, the country’s former ambassador to the U.S. and top envoy to India.

In recent years, Sri Lanka -- which emerged from a three-decade civil war in 2009 -- has been known for taking Chinese loans to fund vast infrastructure projects, including ports and highways.

But Kariyawasam, speaking from his office in Colombo, said the projects are geared toward welcoming not just Chinese but Indian and other international companies and investors. The city’s developers hope people will make Colombo a regional base. A large, Chinese-orchestrated land reclamation project not far from his office will have luxury accommodation, international schools and a marina. It’s being marketed as a “world class city for South Asia.”

Negotiating deals with India and China won’t be easy.

New Delhi has dragged out trade deals before and Sri Lanka’s population is wary of Asia’s two most populous nations swamping this country of around 21 million people -- roughly the population of New Delhi -- with goods, services and professionals. Still, a Sri Lankan finance ministry official toldBloomberg News a deal with India could happen in about a year’s time.

“We are working hard to do those deals as quickly as possible, because that will benefit our trade, business and investment,” Kariyawasam said, adding that the country will also need to evolve its regulatory environment.

“Sri Lanka’s goal is to be a hub for the Indian Ocean.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile
Oil&Gas 09:38
Kim Jong-un and Chinese president Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing
China 03:26
China plans to cut down on transportation of goods to Azerbaijan
Business 27 March 16:44
U.S. seeks China trade moves on autos, financials, chips
US 27 March 16:02
Train believed to be carrying North Korea delegation leaves Beijing
China 27 March 11:35
China increases import of goods from Kazakhstan
Economy news 27 March 10:02
Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets
China 27 March 09:45
Putin to pay state visit to China, take part in SCO meeting in Qingdao
Russia 26 March 16:01
China willing to hold talks with U.S. to resolve trade differences
China 26 March 12:11
Oil prices fall as U.S. trade dispute with China looms
US 26 March 10:29
China becomes Tesla's fastest growing market in 2017
China 26 March 04:19
More than 30 injured in India bus accident
Other News 25 March 18:03
China air force drills again in South China Sea, Western Pacific
China 25 March 08:31
Chinese buyers important for Polish amber industry: official
China 25 March 06:06
Beijing issues orange smog alert
China 24 March 21:18
China warns US it will defend own trade interests
China 24 March 20:44
Senior MP: Iran should turn to Russia, China after Bolton nomination
Politics 24 March 17:06
China expresses regret at U.S. move to file WTO challenge
China 24 March 14:14