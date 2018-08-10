Chinese, U.S. officials agree to boost cooperation

New Chinese Consul General in San Francisco Wang Donghua and San Francisco Mayor London Breed have agreed to enhance cooperation between China and San Francisco, Xinhua reported.

Wang met the mayor Thursday afternoon on the second day after he arrived in the U.S. west coastal city as the new Consul General, and they discussed deepening cooperation in various sectors.

He spoke highly of San Francisco's efficient cooperation with the Chinese side in economy, trade, tourism, science, technology, and cultural fields.

In his capacity as the new Chinese Consul General, Wang said he will work hard with the San Francisco government led by Breed to bring the pragmatic cooperation to a new level.

Breed said China is a major trade partner of San Francisco and the city attaches great importance to developing its friendship and cooperation with China.

The San Francisco mayor said she is always ready to keep close communication with the Chinese side, work jointly to deepen their cooperation and achieve win-win results.

