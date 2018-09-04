China's Unipec books tankers to ship crude from U.S. to Asia

4 September 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Unipec has provisionally booked two very large crude carriers (VLCC) to ship crude oil from U.S. Gulf coast to Asia, shipping fixtures showed on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“New Courage” has been tentatively booked to load crude oil from U.S. Gulf coast on Sept. 22 while “Awtad” has been booked to load oil from U.S. Gulf coast over Sept. 23 to 26, according to the fixtures.

The destination for both tankers has been provisionally set for Singapore, though this could potentially change.

Sinopec, Unipec’s parent company, did not immediately respond to an email query on the matter.

Reuters reported in August that Unipec will resume purchases of U.S. crude oil in October after a two-month halt due to the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

There has not been a single loading of crude oil from the United States bound for China since July 31, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf oil rigs evacuated ahead of hurricane
Oil&Gas 09:40
5.5-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no immediate casualties reported
China 08:33
Uzbekistan, China start delivering cargo to Afghanistan via new corridor
Uzbekistan 3 September 20:32
China discusses ways to stabilize market expectations
China 3 September 17:24
Saudi Arabia may maintain Oct light crude prices for Asia cargoes
Arab World 3 September 17:23
Oil prices higher as U.S. sanctions limit Iran exports
Oil&Gas 3 September 17:18
Latest
Uzbek security forces stop smuggling of $5.3M into Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan 10:58
Role of Iran in development of New Silk Road undeniable, China says
Politics 10:56
Part of loans of Azerbaijanəs Bank Standard secured by collateral
Economy news 10:31
What are prospects for assembly of digital decoders in Azerbaijan?
ICT 10:26
Azerbaijani-Russian relations reach new stage, as testified by Sochi meeting - MP
Politics 10:18
Philippines' Duterte says 'never again' at Israel's Holocaust memorial
Other News 09:55
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 73 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
Turkish company opens plant for production of metal structures in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 09:44
"Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan 2018" conference to be held in Avaza city
Turkmenistan 09:44