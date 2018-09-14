China's export-dependent provinces scramble for shelter from U.S. trade storm

14 September 2018 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

China’s export-dependent cities and provinces are scrambling to provide relief to exporters, stabilize employment and avert the possibility of social unrest as an intensifying trade dispute with the United States threatens to further erode business, Reuters reports.

Guangdong, China’s biggest province by gross domestic product, this week offered to cut corporate taxes, slash electricity prices and reduce transport and land costs as additional U.S. tariffs since July exposed Chinese manufacturers to the prospect of empty order books.

The tariffs have come at a particularly bad time for the southern province, which is in the midst of an economic restructuring as it tries to move away from low-end, labor-intensive manufacturing.

The shift has already led to job losses.

Fujian, another big-exporting province on the coast, unveiled a similar package of measures in August to soften the blows of the trade war.

The plight of the provinces is just a taste of what could come if the United States carries out its threat to impose additional tariffs on all of its Chinese imports.

All-out U.S. retaliation would scuttle China’s plan to pivot away from basic industries to higher-value manufacturing, and could result in job losses in the hundreds of thousands, according to one private estimate.

“To some, this is a microcosm of what could happen to other export-dependent provinces should Trump roll out the full tariffs,” said Jonas Short, head of Beijing office at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

“It’s also structural - cost rises due to land usage, as well as social security and funding pressures. But also the shock of these tariffs acted as a double whammy.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. retail sales post smallest gain in six months
US 16:56
China says willing to provide Venezuela with what help it can
China 15:21
Astana Financial Center, CBIRC to strengthen co-op in banking, insurance supervision
Economy news 14:40
Uzbekistan increases volume of exports
Economy news 14:20
China says it opposes U.S. unilateral sanctions over funds for North Korea
China 12:43
Israel denies Iron Dome Saudi sale report
Israel 12:18
Latest
Belarusian company to supply quarry dump trucks to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 18:00
Azerbaijan expects record pomegranate harvest in 2018
Economy news 17:42
Two Saudi pilots killed in helicopter crash
Arab World 17:38
Azerbaijan private sector's share in exports
Economy news 17:27
Belarus aims to implement projects worth 7-digit figure in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:27
Parliament mulls Azerbaijan-Turkey military personnel exchange document
Politics 17:22
Greek energy co Energean to dual list on TASE
Israel 17:21
Merkel: NATO needs to strengthen its defense capabilities
Europe 17:15
Internet traffic transit via Azerbaijani main operator's network up to 1 Tbit/s
ICT 17:07