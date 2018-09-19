China to invest $15 billion in big data, cloud computing over next five years

19 September 2018 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

China’s state planner said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with a major Chinese policy bank to invest 100 billion yuan ($14.60 billion) in big data, cloud computing and smart city projects over the next 5 years, Reuters reports.

The National Development and Reform Commission said its financial agreement with the China Development Bank (CDB) aims at heeding calls from the state cabinet for more financial support to China’s “digital economy”.

