UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus, although his office said it was not an emergency admission, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said.
