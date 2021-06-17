UK reports highest daily increase of COVID cases since February

Britain has reported another 9,055 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily increase since February, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,589,814.

The country also recorded another nine coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,926. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 42 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 30.4 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

The latest data came as Susan Hopkins, Public Health England's strategic COVID-19 response director, revealed that there are 25 coronavirus variants "under monitoring".

"We're living in a world of variants now, so everything we see is a variation of the original," she told the parliamentary science and technology committee.

She said eight variants are "under investigation", along with the 25 others that are being monitored.