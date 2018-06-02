Two rockets fired from Gaza at Israel - IDF

2 June 2018 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Two rockets targeting Israel have been fired from the Gaza Strip, with one of them intercepted by the Israeli air defense system and second one failing to reach the target, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday, Sputnik reported.

According to military officials, no one has been hurt and no damage has been caused.

Earlier, it was reported that the sirens went off in the Eshkol and Kissufim regions near the south of the Strip.

