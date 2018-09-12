Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Germany route

12 September 2018 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is to launch a new route between Tel Aviv and Memmingen in Germany from October 29, Globes reports.

There will be two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays with outward bound fares starting from €30 and inward bound fares from Memmingen to Tel Aviv starting from €25. Fares include only hand baggage.

Memmingen is in Bavaria, 110 kilometers west of Munich.

This will bring to 24 the number of routes Ryanair operates from Israel - 9 from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv and 15 from Eilat.

Ryanair will receive a grant of €150,000 from Israel's Ministry of Tourism for launching a route to a city as yet unserved by any other carrier. This is part of the Ministry of Tourism's program to encourage tourism to Israel.

