Israel reports 10,774 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 10,774 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,190,971, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 44 new deaths from the virus, taking the death toll in the country to 7,428, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 691 to 673, the ministry said.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,101,515, after 10,725 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases increased to 82,028, it added.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Israel surpassed 6.05 million, or 64.4 percent of its total population, while nearly 5.56 million have taken two doses and over 2.93 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.