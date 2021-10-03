Israel reports 3,585 new COVID-19 cases
Israel's Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 3,585 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,287,977, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus rose by 17 to 7,778, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 607 to 587.
The total recoveries rose to 1,235,809 after 6,154 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 44,390.
The number of people who have received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Israel surpassed 6.12 million, or 65.1 percent of its total population, while over 5.6 million have taken two doses and over 3.4 million have gotten three jabs, according to the ministry.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh war constituted source of pride for all Turkic Council Member States - SecGen
Opening of Zangazur corridor would give new opportunities for Armenia which is in need of economic dev't - New Europe
Azerbaijan’s MoD analyzes situation on state border and territories where Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed
Azerbaijan's proven natural will be enough for at least 100 years for our consumption and for exports - President Aliyev
About 25 thousand ethnic Armenians who live today in Karabakh area are our citizens - Azerbaijani president
Armenia did not decide whether they will accept EU’s proposal on delimitation or not - Azerbaijani president
Turkey playing very important role in future regional development and regional stability, as well as Russia - Azerbaijani president
If we enhance mutual trade, concentrate on positive dynamics, our region will transform into region of stability and peace - President Aliyev
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al Jazeera TV on October 2, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)